Holland won't start Wednesday against the Blue Jays and will instead move to the bullpen, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Holland returned from a quick trip to the injured list Thursday with an ugly outing against the Rockies as he gave up seven runs on seven hits and four walks over 2.2 innings. Tyler Beede will rejoin the rotation to start Tuesday, while the Giants have yet to name a starter for Wednesday. Holland has a 6.75 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 42:30 K:BB over 34.2 innings and compiled a 1-4 record in seven starts.