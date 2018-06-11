Giants' Derek Holland: Shuts out Nationals
Holland (4-6) picked up the win against the Nationals on Sunday, scattering three hits over five shut-out innings, striking out four and walking two in a 2-0 victory for the Giants.
It's been an erratic season so far for the lefty, but he had his good stuff against the Nationals in this contest, and his bullpen was able to fire four scoreless innings of their own to preserve the shutout and his fourth victory of 2018. Holland's overall numbers are still underwhelming, though, as he has a 4.54 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP and a 57:27 K:BB through 67.1 innings. He would need to parlay this strong outing into some more consistency going forward before he would enter the conversation as a dependable fantasy option.
