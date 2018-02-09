Giants' Derek Holland: Signs with Giants
Holland agreed to a minor-league deal with San Francisco on Friday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Holland will likely have the opportunity to compete for a job in the starting rotation during spring training, although the 31-year-old did post an unsightly 6.20 ERA and 1.71 WHIP during 29 games (26 starts) with the White Sox last year. His FIP suggested that he should've given up more runs, while a 2.1 HR/9 and 5.0 BB/9 did him no favors to help limit scoring. It remains to be seen whether the Giants see him as a starter or maybe a middle-relief option, but either way he will add some more depth to the club's stable of arms. That said, if Holland is able to regain some of his past form and work his way into the rotation, he could be an interesting option given the pitcher-friendly park in San Francisco.
More News
-
Derek Holland: Cut loose by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Headed to bullpen•
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Slapped with 14th defeat of 2017•
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Stops cold streak with seventh win•
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Bounced after just 2.2 innings Saturday•
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Gets just six outs while allowing seven runs•
-
Ranking Cubs' Fantasy assets
The Cubs were a near-unstoppable force en route to a World Series championship two years ago,...
-
Ranking Cardinals' Fantasy assets
After a long run of success, the Cardinals are stuck in a two-year playoff drought. But Scott...
-
Ranking Pirates' Fantasy assets
After a brief run of success, the Pirates traded two of their highest-profile players this...
-
Podcast: Oldies but goodies?
How old is too old in Fantasy Baseball? We attempt to find out on today’s episode of the Fantasy...
-
Ranking Reds' Fantasy assets
The Reds' rebuild hasn't gone as smoothly as planned, but they've developed Fantasy assets...
-
Ranking Marlins' Fantasy assets
The Marlins are in rebuild mode -- again. Chris Towers breaks down what that means for their...