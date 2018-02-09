Holland agreed to a minor-league deal with San Francisco on Friday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Holland will likely have the opportunity to compete for a job in the starting rotation during spring training, although the 31-year-old did post an unsightly 6.20 ERA and 1.71 WHIP during 29 games (26 starts) with the White Sox last year. His FIP suggested that he should've given up more runs, while a 2.1 HR/9 and 5.0 BB/9 did him no favors to help limit scoring. It remains to be seen whether the Giants see him as a starter or maybe a middle-relief option, but either way he will add some more depth to the club's stable of arms. That said, if Holland is able to regain some of his past form and work his way into the rotation, he could be an interesting option given the pitcher-friendly park in San Francisco.