Giants' Derek Holland: Solid showing in Seattle
Holland didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Mariners but had a solid performance, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out four in six innings.
Holland allowed a run in each of the first two innings before settling down to throw four straight scoreless frames. He now has quality starts in his last two starts. How long he remains in the rotation could depend on the health of Jeff Samardzija's shoulder, which is currently unclear. Another similar start or two could see the lefty stick around even when Samardzija returns, though. He's expected to take the hill again Monday against the Padres.
