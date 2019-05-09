Holland won't make his scheduled start after Wednesday's postponement and will instead start Thursday at Colorado, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Holland was poised to make his return off the 10-day injured list Wednesday but will instead have to wait an extra day. The 32-year-old has a 5.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 40:16 K:BB over 32 innings to begin the season.