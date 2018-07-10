Holland will start Tuesday against the Cubs, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Holland was bumped to the bullpen by the return of Johnny Cueto, but with Cueto begin given an extra day of rest, Holland will be called upon for at least one more start. He'll be throwing on just two days of rest, though he tossed just one inning Saturday against the Cardinals, so he could still be able to make a full start.

