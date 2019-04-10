Holland (1-1) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out nine in a 7-2 victory over the Padres.

The only blemish on the veteran southpaw's line was a Hunter Renfroe solo homer in the seventh inning. Holland is showing early signs that his 2018 performance was no fluke, posting a 3.38 ERA and 21:8 K:BB through his first 16 innings. He'll next take the mound Sunday, at home against the Rockies.