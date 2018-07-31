Giants' Derek Holland: Strikes out five
Holland allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings Monday against the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.
Holland allowed a solo home run to Hunter Renfroe in fourth inning, but otherwise limited the Padres' offense. He was pulled after only 75 pitches, a somewhat curious development given that he had thrown 95 pitches in his last start and was on regular rest. With Johnny Cueto likely to require season-ending surgery on his elbow and Jeff Samardzija still sidelined, Holland should have the opportunity to stick in the Giants' rotation moving forward. He has shown surprisingly good skills, posting a 3.90 ERA and 1.27 WHIP while striking out 114 batters across 113 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start