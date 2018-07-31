Holland allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings Monday against the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.

Holland allowed a solo home run to Hunter Renfroe in fourth inning, but otherwise limited the Padres' offense. He was pulled after only 75 pitches, a somewhat curious development given that he had thrown 95 pitches in his last start and was on regular rest. With Johnny Cueto likely to require season-ending surgery on his elbow and Jeff Samardzija still sidelined, Holland should have the opportunity to stick in the Giants' rotation moving forward. He has shown surprisingly good skills, posting a 3.90 ERA and 1.27 WHIP while striking out 114 batters across 113 innings this season.