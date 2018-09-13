Giants' Derek Holland: Strikes out seven Braves
Holland didn't factor into the decision against the Braves on Wednesday, despite a strong outing that saw him give up just one earned run on five hits over six innings, strike out seven and walk one in a 2-1 defeat for the Giants.
It was another strong line for the left-hander, who has now fired quality starts in four of his last five outings. Holland had issued at least three free passes in three of those starts, so it was encouraging to see him demonstrate better command in this contest against a formidable Braves lineup. He's now sporting a solid 3.46 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP to go along with 159 strikeouts through 158.2 innings and will have an inviting matchup when he looks to keep the strong run going against the Padres next Tuesday.
