Giants' Derek Holland: Strong in victory
Holland (2-4) fired 6.1 scoreless innings Sunday, giving up four hits and five walks while striking out seven and picking up the win over the Pirates.
Holland was wild, but effective, stranding eight baserunners with a double play and timely punch outs. The veteran hasn't been as lucky in previous starts (59.5 percent strand rate), but that's due in large part to his inability to keep the ball in the yard (1.8 HR/9), something that was obviously not an issue Sunday. The 31-year-old owns a 4.79 ERA over 41.1 innings, so he is best left as a deep-league streaming option in favorable matchups.
