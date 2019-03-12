Holland owns a 3.38 ERA with six strikeouts over eight innings (two starts) this spring.

The Giants retained Holland after he proved effective as their fifth starter last season (3.57 ERA and 2.5 K/BB ratio over 171.1 innings). The veteran's path to a rotation spot seemed secure prior to the club signing Drew Pomeranz this offseason. Holland should still be considered the clubhouse leader in terms of winning the fifth-starter job -- that's assuming Pomeranz holds the fourth spot -- but he will still have to fend off several younger options vying for his job this spring. If the southpaw begins the year in the rotation, his high strikeout rate and favorable home park make him worth a look in deeper formats.