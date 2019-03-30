Giants' Derek Holland: Suffers loss in first start
Holland (0-1) yielded three runs on four hits, striking out five, in 4.0 innings during a 4-1 loss to the Padres on Friday.
The Padres had a runner reach scoring position during all four innings in which Holland was on the mound. Holland struck out hitters to escape the first and the fourth, but he didn't leave the middle frames he pitched unscathed. Holland started slowly last year too, posting a 5.76 ERA in April, but then went on to record a 3.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 8.9 K/9, so owners should hardly be too concerned after this disappointing first outing.
More News
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Strong start to spring•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Returns to San Francisco•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Labors against Padres•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Allows four runs vs. San Diego•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Strikes out seven Braves•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Fans eight in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...