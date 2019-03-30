Holland (0-1) yielded three runs on four hits, striking out five, in 4.0 innings during a 4-1 loss to the Padres on Friday.

The Padres had a runner reach scoring position during all four innings in which Holland was on the mound. Holland struck out hitters to escape the first and the fourth, but he didn't leave the middle frames he pitched unscathed. Holland started slowly last year too, posting a 5.76 ERA in April, but then went on to record a 3.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 8.9 K/9, so owners should hardly be too concerned after this disappointing first outing.