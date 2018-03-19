Giants' Derek Holland: Tabbed with Tuesday's start
Holland will start Tuesday's game against the Royals, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Initially, Jeff Samardzija had been scheduled to start Tuesday's outing. However, the Giants have decided to have Samardzija start a minor-league game Wednesday and send Holland to the hill Tuesday. Holland has tossed 11 innings over four games this spring, during which he's given up four runs. Although he's struck out 13 batters, Holland has allowed 12 hits and walked five batters, giving him a subpar 1.55 WHIP.
