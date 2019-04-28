Holland (1-4) took the loss against the Yankees on Saturday by allowing six runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked three.

Holland limited the damaged through the first four innings, but the Yankees erupted for five runs during the fifth inning, including a grand slam from Gary Sanchez. The 32-year-old has a 5.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 40:16 K:BB over 32 innings and should start at Cincinnati next weekend.