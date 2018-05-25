Giants' Derek Holland: Takes loss against Cubs
Holland (2-6) was charged with three runs (two earned) on five hits over six innings in a loss to the Cubs on Friday. He struck out six and walked two.
The lefty held his own in a tough road matchup but nevertheless was stuck with his sixth loss (tied for second-most in MLB). Holland gets quite a bit of spin on his pitches, but that hasn't led to much success in recent years. The 31-year-old is pitching better than he did last season, but the homer issues make Holland a risky dice roll from start to start. Up next: a trip to Coors Field.
