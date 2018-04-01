Giants' Derek Holland: Takes loss in 2018 debut
Holland (0-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, giving up five runs (three earned) on three hits and three walks over five innings while striking out four.
His defense did him on favors, committing three errors on the night, but Holland wasn't sharp either as he was touched up for runs in the first, third and fourth innings. The veteran lefty will get a chance for some revenge against the Dodgers on Friday back in San Francisco, but given that the last time he had any sustained success in the majors was in 2013, he may end up delivering more of the same.
