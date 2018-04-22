Giants' Derek Holland: Takes loss Saturday
Holland (0-3) allowed four earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out six across six innings Saturday against the Angels.
Home runs were Holland's downfall Saturday as he allowed three in his six innings of work. Prior to this start, he had allowed just .57 HR/9, a vast improvement over last season's performance. His 3.14 K/BB also suggests that he is pitching much better than last season when he posted a 6.20 ERA.
