Giants' Derek Holland: Takes loss Tuesday
Holland (1-4) allowed three earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out three across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Phillies.
Holland looked to be headed for a disastrous outing after allowing four hits and all three of his earned runs through three innings. However, he managed to pitch two scoreless frames to end his outing on a respectable note. While there are signs that Holland has improved his skills this season, he is allowing 1.8 HR/9 after allowing two more home runs Tuesday, making him a difficult option to trust.
