Giants' Derek Holland: Takes the loss
Holland (1-2) gave up four runs on four hits with four walks while striking out six through six innings in a loss to the Rockies on Sunday.
Holland only surrendered one run until Nolan Arenado blasted a three-run home run in the fifth inning. Despite having an impressive 11 K/9, the homers are becoming an issue as the 32-year-old has given up a home run in each of his four outings. The left-hander has a 1-2 record and a 4.09 ERA through four starts. Holland will get his next start Saturday against the Pirates at PNC Park.
