Giants' Derek Holland: Whiffs four in win
Holland (7-8) tossed 6.1 innings Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks in the 3-1 win over Texas. He struck out four and earned the victory.
Aside from an RBI double off the bat of Elvis Andrus in the third inning, Holland held his former team in check for most of the afternoon. Over his last three starts, the 31-year-old lefty has allowed just two runs in 16 innings, bringing his ERA down to 3.65 across 140.2 innings this season. Holland will face the Mets at home on Saturday.
More News
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Allows one run in no-decision•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Lasts 4.2 innings in no-decision•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Picks up win in shaky outing•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Logs strong start against Diamondbacks•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Strikes out five•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Solid showing in Seattle•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...