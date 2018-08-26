Holland (7-8) tossed 6.1 innings Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks in the 3-1 win over Texas. He struck out four and earned the victory.

Aside from an RBI double off the bat of Elvis Andrus in the third inning, Holland held his former team in check for most of the afternoon. Over his last three starts, the 31-year-old lefty has allowed just two runs in 16 innings, bringing his ERA down to 3.65 across 140.2 innings this season. Holland will face the Mets at home on Saturday.