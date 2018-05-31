The Giants activated Law (ankle) from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento, MLB.com reports.

Law had already made a one-inning rehab appearance with Sacramento on Tuesday, so he'll simply stick with the affiliate after the Giants didn't have a need for his services out of the bullpen now that he's healthy again. The right-hander was sidelined for a little over two weeks with the ankle injury.