Giants manager Bruce Bochy said that Law (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment Monday at Triple-A Sacramento, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Law's last pitched for the Giants on May 9 before he was moved to the 10-day disabled list with the ankle injury, so he'll likely require multiple rehab appearances before being activated. The right-handed has given up seven runs over nine innings with the big club this season and isn't a lock to stick with the Giants once he's reinstated from the DL.