Giants' Derek Law: Called up from Triple-A Sacramento
Law was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Thursday's game against San Diego, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Law will add a little extra depth to the Giants' bullpen as the club optioned Andrew Suarez back down to Sacramento following his start Wednesday. Over 41 appearances with the big-league team in 2017, Law posted a 5.06 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with a 35:14 K:BB in 37.1 innings of relief.
