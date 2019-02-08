Law was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday and will attend Giants' major-league spring training, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Law was designated for assignment last week but will remain with the Giants after going unclaimed on waivers. The 28-year-old no longer has a place on the 40-man roster, but will still have an opportunity in spring training. Law spent most of 2018 at Sacramento but did have 13.1 major-league innings with a 7.43 ERA and 1.80 WHIP.