Giants' Derek Law: Clears waivers
Law was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday and will attend Giants' major-league spring training, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Law was designated for assignment last week but will remain with the Giants after going unclaimed on waivers. The 28-year-old no longer has a place on the 40-man roster, but will still have an opportunity in spring training. Law spent most of 2018 at Sacramento but did have 13.1 major-league innings with a 7.43 ERA and 1.80 WHIP.
