Law was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday and will attend Giants' major-league spring training, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Law was designated for assignment last week but will remain with the Giants after going unclaimed on waivers. The 28-year-old no longer has a place on the 40-man roster, but will still have an opportunity in spring training. Law spent most of 2018 at Sacramento but did have 13.1 major-league innings with a 7.43 ERA and 1.80 WHIP.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Catcher Tiers 1.0

    Catcher is a mostly bereft position, but there are some players worth making a play for, as...

  • MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox

    Player Rankings: 1-10

    Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 1-10 in our consensus r...

  • MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox

    Player Rankings: 11-20

    Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 11-20 in our consensus...