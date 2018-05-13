Giants' Derek Law: In walking boot
Law was seen wearing a walking boot Sunday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Law, who was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, was reportedly seen sporting a walking boot in the Giants' clubhouse Sunday in Pittsburgh. No other news of the injury has been conceded, but it sounds like the reliever is dealing with some sort of foot or ankle setback.
