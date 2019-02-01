Law was designated for assignment by the Giants on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants claimed John Andreoli off waivers and needed to clear space on the 40-man roster, prompting the move. Law spent the bulk of 2018 at Triple-A Sacramento, but did see major-league action in seven games and had a 7.43 ERA and 1.80 WHIP across 13.1 innings.