Law was sent back down to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Law has been bouncing between Triple-A and the majors over the first couple months of the 2018 season, having recently returned to San Francisco from the minors prior to Tuesday's game. During four appearances with the Giants, he's logged a pedestrian 7.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over nine innings of relief. Expect to see him back at the major-league level within the next couple weeks.