Giants' Derek Law: Recalled from Triple-A
Law was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Although he's returning to the majors, it's unlikely that Law will see many high-leverage situations. Prior to being sent to Triple-A Sacramento, Law had given up seven runs on 10 hits and four walks over 6.1 innings. He didn't show much improvement with Sacramento, as he allowed nine runs over eight innings of work.
