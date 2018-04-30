The Giants optioned Law to Triple-A Sacramento prior to Sunday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers, MLB.com reports.

Law served as the 26th man for San Francisco in its doubleheader a day earlier, logging three innings in the first game of the twin bill and giving up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and one walk. The 27-year-old had a strong debut season with San Francisco in 2016 and looked like he would be a core contributor at the back of the bullpen for years to come, but his career has gone downhill ever since. In his 44 appearances with the big club dating back to the start of last season, Law has posted a 5.77 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 12.3 K-BB% across 43.2 innings.