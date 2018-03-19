Law was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Law was vying for a spot in the Giants' bullpen this spring, but he struggled to the tune of five runs allowed in seven innings of work. The 27-year-old struggled in the majors last season as well (5.06 ERA, 1.2 HR/9), so it could be tough for him to find his way back to the majors even if he continues to have success in the minors like he did in 2017.