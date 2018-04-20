Giants' Derek Law: Sent down to Triple-A
Law was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This move clears a spot on the roster with Jeff Samardzija (chest), who is set to come off the disabled list to make his season debut Friday. Law made two very different appearances during his stint with the Giants as he shut the Padres down with two scoreless innings in his first outing before getting tagged for two earned over 1.2 innings just three days later. He'll likely be one of the top considerations to get called back up the next time the Giants need to make a bullpen swap.
