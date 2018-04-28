Giants' Derek Law: Serving as 26th man
Law will serve as the Giants' 26th man the San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea reports.
Law has given up seven runs in 8.2 innings between the majors and Triple-A this season, and will likely only come in if one of the two games gets out of hand in either direction. He will head back to Triple-A after the twin bill.
