Law gave up a run off a hit and a walk in his lone inning of work Saturday against the Angels.

Law fell apart in the second half of last season after serving as a part-time closer at one point. The 27-year-old finished with a 5.06 ERA after posting a sparkling 2.13 ERA in his rookie year. He maintained his solid strikeout rate (8.4 K/9), but his walks (3.4 BB/9) and homers (1.2 HR/9) were the main culprits for his stark regression. How Law performs this spring will largely determine whether he will get another shot in the Giants' bullpen this season. Even if he makes it, the righty won't provide the holds or saves fantasy owners will be searching for in drafts.