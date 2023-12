Sweet was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

A 27-year-old reliever, Sweet walked as many as he struck out (six) while allowing 10 earned runs over 8.2 innings in the majors, split between stints with the Mariners and Athletics. He primarily pitched with Seattle's Double-A affiliate, logging a 1.54 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 35 innings during that assignment. Sweet has minor-league options remaining.