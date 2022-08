Machado was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With Brandon Crawford (knee) ready to return to shortstop, Machado's services were no longer needed at the big-league level. The 30-year-old Machado appeared in five games for the Giants, marking his first MLB action since 2018. He's a .226/.285/.292 career hitter in the majors.