Machado will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Dodgers.

Machado will pick up his fifth consecutive start, but it has more to do with the Giants' lack of available alternatives at the position than a result of his performance. He's gone 2-for-12 with a walk and a run scored through his first four contests. The Giants are off Friday before returning to action Saturday in Oakland, where top shortstop Brandon Crawford (knee) is expected to come off the injured list and rejoin the lineup. Machado will likely move to a bench role at that point, if he's not moved off the active roster entirely.