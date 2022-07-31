The Giants acquired Machado from the Cubs on Sunday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Raynel Espinal, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Machado was subsequently added to the Giants' major-league roster and will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Cubs, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Thairo Estrada was placed on the 7-day concussion IL on Sunday, so the Giants opted to trade for Machado since Brandon Crawford (knee) is also on the shelf. Machado has hit well at the Triple-A level this year with a .312/.402/.394 slash line in 86 games, and he's now poised to see most of the reps at shortstop for San Francisco until one of Estrada or Crawford is cleared to return.