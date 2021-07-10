Leone allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning to earn a hold in Friday's 5-3 win over Washington.
Leone has emerged as a reliable arm in the bridge to the late-innings duo of Tyler Rogers and Jake McGee. Through 17 appearances, Leone has a 1.04 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB across 17.1 innings. He's added five holds, two blown saves and a 2-0 record. With an FIP of 2.59, the right-hander's success so far should be fairly sustainable, although he's limited opponents to a .195 BABIP that will likely tick higher in the second half of the season.