Leone signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Wednesday as a non-roster invitee, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Leone made Cleveland's Opening Day roster in 2020, but he sputtered to an 8.38 ERA and 1.97 WHIP over 9.2 innings before being designated for assignment in September. He'll get the chance to work with the Giants' major-league coaching staff during spring training, and he could certainly appear in the majors at some point in 2021.