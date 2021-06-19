Leone struck out two in a perfect inning to earn a hold in Friday's 5-3 win over Philadelphia.

The right-hander was called up from Triple-A Sacramento on June 1, and he's delivered solid work out of the bullpen so far. Leone has a 2.08 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB across 8.2 innings. He's also seen some high-leverage work, recording three holds in eight appearances. He's found success with a 95.2 mph average velocity on his fastball, up from 94.8 last year, although he's gotten lucky to limit opposing batters to a .158 BABIP so far.