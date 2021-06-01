The Giants selected Leone from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Kerry Crowley of reports.
The righty has excelled in nine Triple-A innings this year, posting a 1.00 ERA with 16 strikeouts and just three walks. Having pitched in 241 career games, Leone should provide added depth to the Giants bullpen.
