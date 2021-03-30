The Giants reassigned Leone to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Leone was one of four non-roster relievers with previous big-league experience who the Giants sent back to minor-league camp ahead of Opening Day. He spent 2020 with Cleveland, making 12 appearances out of the bullpen while giving up nine earned runs over 9.2 innings.
More News
-
Giants' Dominic Leone: Inks minor-league deal with Giants•
-
Indians' Dominic Leone: Clears waivers•
-
Indians' Dominic Leone: DFA'd by Cleveland•
-
Indians' Dominic Leone: Set to begin season in majors•
-
Indians' Dominic Leone: Invited to summer camp•
-
Indians' Dominic Leone: Inks NRI deal with Indians•