Leone (2-0) allowed a run on one hit and a walk with one strikeout in one inning, earning the win Sunday versus the Cardinals.

Leone allowed the game-tying run in the top of the sixth inning on a Harrison Bader groundout. The Giants then retook the lead in their half of the frame with a Mike Yastrzemski solo home run. This was Leone's third run allowed in his last four outings, though one of those runs was unearned. The right-hander has a 3.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 11:2 K:BB, one save and two holds through nine innings this season. He's allowing a lot of hits early in the season, but he hasn't often been punished for those mistakes.