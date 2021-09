Leone will be the first pitcher on the mound for what's expected to be a bullpen game Friday against the Cubs, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Leone made the first start of his eight-year career Sunday as part of a similar setup. He threw just a single inning in that game and has recorded more than three outs in just one of his 44 appearances this season, so don't expect him to throw much more than one frame Friday.