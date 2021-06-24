Leone (1-0) allowed an unearned run on two hits and struck out one in one inning in Wednesday's extra-innings win over the Angels.

Leone yielded a game-tying RBI single to Juan Lugares in the bottom of the 12th inning. The right-hander became the pitcher of record when San Francisco's offense exploded for seven runs in the 13th. The win was Leone's first of the year in 11 appearances, and he's collected three holds. He's added a 1.54 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB across 11.2 innings. Leone could see some high-leverage work, but Jake McGee and Tyler Rogers have handled virtually all of the save chances this year.