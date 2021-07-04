Leone (2-0) earned the win in Saturday's 6-5 triumph over the Diamondbacks, allowing a walk with two strikeouts in one inning.

Leone pitched an easy seventh inning and was put in line for the win after Austin Slater smashed a two-run homer in the top of the eighth to give San Francisco a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The righty hasn't allowed a run in his last 12.1 innings and owns a sparkling 1.17 ERA.