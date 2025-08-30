Smith went 2-for-3 with a home run, four total RBI and one walk in Friday's 15-8 win over the Orioles.

Smith continues to play well in a strong-side platoon role at first base. He's 22-for-71 (.310) with six extra-base hits and 15 RBI over 21 contests in August, though his homer Friday was his first since Aug. 2. The first baseman is up to a .284/.339/.414 slash line with four homers, 27 RBI, 21 runs scored, 10 doubles and two stolen bases across 54 games. Smith will likely continue to share first base with Rafael Devers, who is usually at the position when the Giants are facing a left-handed pitcher.