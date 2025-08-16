Smith went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Rays.

Smith hit an RBI single to drive in the Giants' first run in the first inning. He added a double in the third before coming around to score, marking his fourth multi-hit performance in 18 appearances since the All-Star break. During that span, he's slashing .345/.377/.466 with 10 RBI, seven runs scored, four doubles, one home run and one stolen base across 61 plate appearances.