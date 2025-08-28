default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Smith is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.

The left-handed-hitting Smith will retreat to the bench for the second time in the series while the Cubs send a lefty (Shota Imanaga) to the hill. Rafael Devers will fill in for Smith at first base, which opens the designated-hitter spot up for Wilmer Flores.

More News