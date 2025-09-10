Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The left-handed-hitting Smith started in each of the Giants' last five games while the team went up against right-handed starting pitchers, but he'll bow out of the lineup for the series finale with southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez on the bump for Arizona. Smith's absence from the starting nine clears the way for Wilmer Flores to fill in at first base.